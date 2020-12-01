Beverly Ann (Burris)
LePore, 61
HARTLY - Beverly Ann (Burris) LePore, was born October 26, 1959 in Dover, Delaware. Beverly the angel gained her wings and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, very unexpectedly.
Bev worked a short time at Milford Memorial Hospital, after that she worked for Walmart where she had just retired after 26 years. Bev was raised in Camden, Delaware and attended Caesar Rodney High School.
Bev leaves behind her husband, Nicholas; and the apple of her eye her son, Zachary LePore; and her like adopted son, Robbie Nichols. Bev was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Burris. Beverly leaves behind her father, Robert Burris Sr. and companion Carolyn Haass of Camden; her siblings, Doris Adams (Jay) of Ellendale, Robert Burris Jr. (Carolyn) of Sandtown, Shirley Burris and companion Lance Pritchett of Camden; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Angelo LePore of Hartly. Bev is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Lindsay and Jessica Adams, Robert (Rob) and Nikki Burris III, Kelsey and Mike Wilson, Ashley and Phillip Messick, and Tristan Burris, Jeffery LePore, Benjamin LePore, and Dylan LePore; also two brother-in-laws, Angelo and Jeffery LePore Sr.; as well as several great nieces and nephews, and a ton of friends and cousins.
Services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; with a walk through viewing scheduled from 11a.m.-1p.m. The service is limited to 50 people and MASK ARE TO BE WORN, in keeping with the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
