DOVER - Beverly Moore "Bev" of Dover formerly of Magnolia and Eubank, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday April 21, 2019 at home. She was 78.

Mrs. Moore was born Oct. 10, 1940 in Woodstock, Kentucky to the late Luther Blanton, Sr. and Bertha (Hargis) Blanton. After the passing of her mother she was raised by her step-mother Frances Blanton.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting angels and mostly spending time with her grandsons.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Franklin Moore; and brother, Ronald Blanton; step sister, Lois Ann Vancleave; and step brother, Robert Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Christy Hannah Moore of Wilmington; siblings, Trudy Blanton of Dover, Barbara Perigo and her husband Ronald of Florida and Dale Blanton and his wife Loevida of Willow Grove and Luther Blanton, Jr. of Kentucky; grandchildren, Jesse Mitchell, Benjamin Moore, Christopher Richardson and Isaiah Moore.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Kentucky.

