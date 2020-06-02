DOVER â€" Beverly Nappier Bresnahan died on May 31, 2020 as a resident of Cadia Capital Healthcare in Dover.Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Jan. 16, 1940, Beverly was the oldest child of the late Orvel W. and Lorraine (Campbell) Nappier family. She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School, attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio and graduated from Purdue University in 1962. Beverly then began teaching in Woodstock, Illinois, where she met her future husband Robert (Bob) Bresnahan who taught in the same school. They moved to Dover in 1965.Beverly was a homemaker during the early years of her childrenâ€™s lives and worked part-time in the Parker Library of Wesley College from 1970-80. She earned special education teacher certification from the Delaware State College and school library media specialist certification from the University of Delaware. Bev was a substitute teacher and taught at the Kent County Orthopedic School (now Kent County Community School ) for a year. After working at the Delaware Department of Public Instruction (now DOE), she became the librarian at the Kent County Learning Resource Center where she worked for 17 years, retiring as the Center Manager in 2002. Beverly then worked part-time at the Kent County Library for 1 Â½ years. She loved assisting teachers, as well as, linking children, parents, and books.Beverly enjoyed supporting her childrenâ€™s activities. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, worked with the Dover Little League Ladies Auxiliary, two P.T.A.s, the Dover Fresh Air Fund Committee and served on the Kent Swimming Club Board of Directors for 8 years. She believed it was important to do her part to help others and volunteered for many causes over the years. Bev felt honored to receive a Governorâ€™s Outstanding Volunteer Award for the State of Delaware in 1989. Her community and volunteer service included holding offices in the Delaware Federation of the Council for Exceptional Children, serving as the secretary of the founding Board of Directors of The Shepherd Place, a Dover homeless shelter, and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Delaware Coalition for the Homeless and Kent Ecumenical Food & Crisis Fund. Bev was involved for over 20 years with The Samaritans of Holy Cross Church, Dover, assisting with their food pantry, crisis alleviation, and collection of food for the hungry.More recently, Bev was a team leader for the Holy Cross Ministry of Comfort and Caring. She sang with the Holy Cross Contemporary Choir for many years. She was a member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Dover, the Friends of Delaware Libraries and The Friends of the Dover Public Library, volunteering in the libraryâ€™s Carriage House for many years and the Book Shop in the new Dover Library. Bev loved to read and to cook for her family and friends. Her life centered around her family and her love of community service and volunteerism.Beverly is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) Bresnahan, Dover; as well as, her daughter, Susanne Bresnahan Gruwell, Camden, Delaware; her sons Jeffrey Bresnahan and his wife Lisa of Santa Maria, California; Brian Bresnahan and his wife Claudia of Seattle, Washington. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Nicholas and Lynsy Gruwell of Camden and Brennan and Kelsey Bresnahan of Santa Maria. Also surviving her are a sister, Jill Lester of Sun City West, Arizona; and a brother, Rodney Nappier and his wife Peggy of Georgetown, Texas.Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Samaritans of Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State, Dover, DE, 19901 or the Dover Library Foundation, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901.