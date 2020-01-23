Laurel - Billy Ames passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Newark.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1950, in Laurel the son of the late Samuel Ames and Anna Mildred Mason Ames.
He was a cook at the Stockely Center for over 36 years and was a longtime member of St. Matthews First Baptist Church in Laurel. He enjoyed going to eat, going to movies, family vacations, holidays at Debbie's house, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Gilbert (Willie), Peggy John, Kenneth Ames, Samuel Ames, Jr., Eddie Ames; God-sister, Bonnie Stancell; lifelong friend, Debbie (Kevin); and a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, June Seymour; a sister, Mary Brown; and a God-mother, Doris Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. Matthews First Baptist Church in Laurel with Pastor Erron Truitt officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at St. Matthews Cemetery in Laurel, immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 23, 2020