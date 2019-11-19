GREENWOOD - Billy Robert Knox passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Bayhealth Milford Hospital in Milford.
He was born on June 21, 1958 in Milford, the son of William Knox and Marian Rust Knox.
He enjoyed truck driving, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents; he is survived by his three sons, Shawn Knox of Greenwood, Jesse Knox and his companion Chelsea Walls of Greenwood, and Brandon Knox of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Jetta, Keira and Hank; his siblings, Mace Rust, Scotty Knox, Kenny Knox, and Diane Knox; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 39 years, Bonnie Knox; and a sister, Brenda Walsh.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Framptom Funeral Home Fleischauer Chapel, Post Office 502, Greenwood, DE 19950 to help defray funeral costs.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 19, 2019