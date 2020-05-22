BRIDGEVILLE â€" Bishop David L. Purnell, Jr. passed away on May 4, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

A viewing will be on Friday, May 22, 2020, 6 p.m. to 8pm at Victory Temple Church in Bridgeville, Del. On Saturday, May 23, 2020 a viewing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and service at 1 p.m. in Harrington on East Market St. Harrington, Del. next to railroad on Bishop Cannon land.

Services are entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Inc., Camden, Del.







