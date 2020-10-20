Bishop Joseph Phillip Cooper, Sr., 93

CAMDEN - Bishop Joseph Phillip Cooper, Sr. was born on Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 1927 to the late George and Edna Cooper in Houston, Delaware. He departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Bishop Cooper was united in holy matrimony to the late Mother Gloria Cooper on July 17, 1957 and to this union of fifty-seven years, six children were born.

Bishop Cooper was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed for 35 years in the department of Civil Services at Dover Air Force Base, he was also employed at Kent General Hospital and a social worker for the State of Delaware. He was the faithful leader of Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God for over 50 years.

Bishop Cooper was proceeded in death by his wife, Gloria; parents, George and Edna Cooper; grandson, James Cooper, Jr.; brother, Bishop John Cooper; sisters, Lula Rollins and Rae Marshall; and a special nephew, Joseph E. Cooper.

Bishop Cooper leaves to cherish his memories, six children, Joseph Cooper, Jr. (Katrina) of Clayton, Del., Wayne Cooper, Sr. (Patricia) of New Castle, Del., Patricia Floyd of Greensboro, N.C., Michael Cooper of Magnolia, Del., James Cooper, Sr. (Andrea) of Dover, Del., and Kenneth Cooper of Camden, Del.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews; sisters-in-law, Lula Cooper of Lincoln, Del., Sylvia Saulsbury of Bluffton, S.C., and Ann Saulsbury of Alabama; goddaughter, Leetress Burris of Dover, Del.; godson, Phillip Lake of Camden, Del.; and the entire Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God, Inc. family.

A public viewing will be held at Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of God, 145 Center Street, Camden, DE 19934 on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln, Inc. located at 9163 Greentop Rd. Lincoln, DE. 19960. Due to limited attendance, services will be live streamed.

Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, Del. The family requests that all floral arrangements be sent to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover. Formal service arrangements are forthcoming.

Face masks will be required for those in attendance.







