Blake was born on July 11, 1933 in Greensboro, Md. to Helen Belle Dennis and Raymond C. Dennis. She lived in Caroline County for most of her life. Blake was a graduate of Greensboro High School and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper until her retirement.

After retiring from Johnson Logging Company, Blake and her husband Thomas Wesner moved to Bridgeville. Tommy lived there until his death in 2006. Blake lived in Bridgeville until she moved back home to Caroline County to live with family in July 2019.

Blake was preceded in her death by her parents, Helen and Raymond Dennis; and one brother Charles (C.H.) Dennis. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wesner and stepfather Orville Cherry.

Blake is survived by her brother Kenneth Lee Dennis, Sr. (Ruth); and sister in law Connie Dennis (C.H.) of Greensboro. She is also survived by nephews Buddy Dennis of Hurlock, Charles H. Dennis of Denton, Kenneth Lee Dennis, Jr. and Raymond B. Dennis of Greensboro; and niece Sharon Kay Dennis of Greensboro. Blake also leaves two great nephews, Travis Lee Dennis and Casey Lee Dennis, and their mother Virginia L. Monath, all of Greensboro.

Arrangements are being handled by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home of Greensboro, Md. Per Blake's request there will not be any formal services. The final resting place for Blake and her husband Tommy, will be at the Greensboro Cemetery where a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Blake's memory be made to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Md. or the Caroline County Humane Society in Ridgely, Md.

