Seaford - Blandie Kellam Jr. passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Blandie was born in Cape Charles, Va. and grew up in Seaford. He attended Frederick Douglass School in Seaford. He was employed with Wilbert Frylings, Soil Service, Oasis Car Wash and had his own lawn care services in Seaford. He was a member of the Refuge Temple Revival Center and then became a member of the Clarence Street Church of God in Seaford. He served his country as an officer in the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shirley T. Kellam; two sons, Blandy Lee Kellam III (April) and Marcelle Kellam (Sherry); two daughters, Sodonia Worthy (Elijah) and Denise Mumford (Edward); eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; one brother, Alvin Kellam; and one sister, Lillie May Archie.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Kellam; his parents, Blandy Sr. and Eleanor Kellam; three brothers, George Kelly, Willie James Kellam and Leon Kellam; three sisters, Sadie Kellam, Sally Kellam and Catherine Fortt; one granddaughter, Deshawn Kellam; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

The Viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 427 North Front Street, Seaford. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Clarence St. Church of God, 744 Clarence St., Seaford, DE 19973.

