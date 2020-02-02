Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boann W. Artz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory of Boann W. Artz.Born in Pennsylvania to loving parents Hazel and Powell Weidenbach.

Graduate of York High School and Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing (R.N., 1950). Fourth year nursing studies completed at Widener College. Bo began her career in industrial nursing at Union Carbide. After having children, she worked at Crozer-Chester Medical Center (1967 - 1989) in critical-care nursing before helping to establish Crozer's innovative hospital-based Home Care Department, from which she retired as Assistant Director.

She married Ernest Artz in 1952 and was widowed in 1981. Bo lived mostly in Chester County, Pa., most recently at the Crosslands Community in Kennett Square.

Additionally, she happily volunteered in the Crosslands library, for the Girl Scouts (troop leader), PTA, League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, Tyler Arboretum, and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. She was a skilled bridge player, avid birdwatcher and nature enthusiast, square dancer, and dog lover. Above all, she was a devoted and exceptional mother, aunt, and grandmother.

Bo is survived by her four adoring children, Lynn, Christy, Steven, Nancy, their spouses, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two nieces. She is also survived by her special friend of nearly 30 years, Robert Donecker, and his family.

Boann especially enjoyed her vacations walking in Delaware parks with her son, Steven, his wife, Stephanie Steckel and their dogs Heidi and Hartly.

Bo will be greatly missed. A simple, informal celebration of life will be held on Feb. 6, from 2-3pm at the William Penn Room of Crosslands in Kennett Square for family, neighbors and friends with coffee and cake.

In lieu of flowers, simply appreciate the pleasure of knowing Bo, or consider a donation to one of her favorite charities (Paws for People), or to one of yours.



Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020

