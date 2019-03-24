WYOMING - Bob Baldridge passed away Feb. 27, 2019 from complications of heart disease. In 2013 Bob moved to Wyoming to live with his daughter, Gwynne Hoffecker, and her family.
In the 1950s Bob began a long career as a pioneer in the age of computers while serving in the Air Force. As a civilian, his love for the constantly changing world of computers continued and took him and his family to live in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Alabama, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, where he eventually retired.
Bob loved backpacking in the Smoky Mountains and took every opportunity to do so. West Virginia is where he reached his goal of living on top of a mountain. After many years atop his mountain and 53 years of marriage, his wife, Reba, passed away. With deteriorating health, his four daughters convinced him to move to Delaware. When he drew his last earthly breath, he was surrounded by his family. His family looks forward to the day when Jesus comes, and they will be reunited.
Bob leaves behind his four daughters and their husbands, Kay Cheser (Terry) of Alabama, Fay Woods (Ken) of Georgia, Gwynne Hoffecker (Kevin) of Delaware, and Lynne Corea (Vladimir) of Maryland. He also leaves behind seven granddaughters, Laura, Stacy, Angie, Mandy, Marci, Brianna, and Abby; and two great grandchildren, Cassidy and finally a boy, Brian.
