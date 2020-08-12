Bobbie G. Coleman, 71
MAGNOLIA - Bobbie G. Coleman passed away on August 5, 2020 at home.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Arthur Coleman, Jr.; five children, Craig E. Coleman of Magnolia, Gwen D. Coleman of Magnolia, Jermaine Coleman of Magnolia, Arthur Coleman, III of Camden, Lachell T. Coleman of Lincoln; two sisters; five brothers; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com