Bobbie G. Coleman
Bobbie G. Coleman, 71
MAGNOLIA - Bobbie G. Coleman passed away on August 5, 2020 at home.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Arthur Coleman, Jr.; five children, Craig E. Coleman of Magnolia, Gwen D. Coleman of Magnolia, Jermaine Coleman of Magnolia, Arthur Coleman, III of Camden, Lachell T. Coleman of Lincoln; two sisters; five brothers; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
