1/1
Bobby Ann Cannon
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ann Cannon
DOVER - Born in Charlotte, N.C. on February 20, 1943; departed this life on July 21, 2020.
Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901. Viewing will be from 9 - 10:30 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Service is by invitation only. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Bridgeville, Del. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved