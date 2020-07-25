Bobby Ann CannonDOVER - Born in Charlotte, N.C. on February 20, 1943; departed this life on July 21, 2020.Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901. Viewing will be from 9 - 10:30 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Service is by invitation only. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Bridgeville, Del. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required.EVAN W. SMITHFUNERAL SERVICES(302) 526-4662