HARRINGTON - Bonita Blanche Welch passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Bonita was born in Milford the daughter of the late Edgar L. and Martha Belle (Wilson) Porter.
She was a graduate of Harrington High School Class of 1962. Bonita worked for the City of Harrington as a clerk, then worked as a Senate Recorder at Legislative Hall and for Thurman Adams in Dover for over ten years before retiring. Prior to her illness, Bonita had been active with the Harrington Senior Center and the Democratic Party. She loved going to the beach, reading and was an avid collector of lighthouses. She also loved all types of stock car racing. Most important to Bonita, was her adoration and love for her grandson Zachery Hunter Welch, "Mr. Z", whom she cherished. In addition to her parents, Bonita was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Wayne D. Welch and her son Russell Davidson Welch.
She is survived by her son, Tim Welch and his wife Susan; her grandson, Zachery; and her cousin, Carolyn Porter.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, 50 Commerce Street, Harrington where a Celebration of Bonita's Life will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 31, 2019