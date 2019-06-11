GREENWOOD - Bonnie A. Knox passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Bayhealth Milford Hospital in Milford.
She was born on March 25, 1954 in Milford, the daughter of David Venable and Irene Dean Venable of Greenwood.
Growing up in Greenwood, she graduated from Greenwood High School and later earned her degree in Paralegal Studies from Del Tech.
She worked for 41 years at the Dover Air Force Base.
She was a past member of the Farmington Ladies Auxiliary and former Treasurer for the Town of Farmington. She loved gardening and working outside. She also enjoyed camping with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Billy Knox of Greenwood; three sons, Shawn Knox of Greenwood, Jesse Knox and his companion Chelsea Walls of Farmington, and Brandon Knox of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Jetta, Keira and Hank; one brother, David Venable II of Harrington; and one sister, Sharon Alley of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel, 16 West Market Street in Greenwood with the Reverend Walter Filer officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery near Sandtown. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Framptom Funeral Home Fleischauer Chapel, Post Office 502, Greenwood, DE 19950 to help defray funeral costs.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019