DOVER - Bonnie Bennett Dyer passed away March 3, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Mrs. Dyer was born on July 3, 1943 in Fountain Green, Md.

Mrs. Dyer graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1961. She graduated from Western Maryland College in 1965 with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in Education. Her first teaching job was at Dover Air Force Base Junior High School. She took time off work and stayed home for several years with her children. She returned to teaching at Caesar Rodney High School and Caesar Rodney Junior High School before taking a position at Delaware State University where she taught for 20 years, retiring in 2001.

Mrs. Dyer was preceded in death by her father, James R. Bennett; mother, Margaret O. Bennett; and sister, Nancy A. Bennett of Camden.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clarence M. (Pat) Dyer; children, Mark M. Dyer Sr. (Sonya) of Camden, Julie L. Clontz (Eric) of Lincoln University (PA), Jeffrey A. Dyer (Denise) of Dover; grandchildren, Mark Mahlon Dyer Jr. of Camden, James R. Clontz and Emily V. Clontz of Lincoln University (PA), Joshua D. Dyer and Elianna A. Dyer of Dover; cousins, Michael L. Trotter, Vonnie Trotter, Melinda Trotter, Buzz Bennett; and longtime friend of 71 years, Kay Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First State Animal Center and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle Camden, DE 19934 or to Deep Water Church, 107 Broad Street Wyoming, DE 19934.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery, Dover.

