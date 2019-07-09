Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Bonnie Diane Marshall passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on July 4, 2019.

Bonnie was born May 15, 1946 in New Camp, Coalwood, W.Va. to the late Howard C. and Mary Eliza (Thompson) Marshall. Bonnie was a 1964 graduate of Welch High School in Welch, W.Va. After graduation Bonnie worked for the National Cup Company until they closed, Catalog Resources and ending at Dover Downs in 2004. Bonnie was a foster parent for many years, and was always there for her foster children even after they left her care. Bonnie was also a life member of the Hartly Vol. Fire Co Ladies Aux. She enjoyed spending time with family, car shows, and frequently visiting her family home in West Virginia

In addition to her parents Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Nellie; a nephew, Charlie; a niece, Tanya; and two foster children, JoAnn and Autumn.

Bonnie is survived by her companion, John Clifford of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; a sister, Gloria Saatman (Ronald) of Hartly; a brother, Greenville Marshall (Judy) of Premier, W.Va.; her god children, Rhonda Saatman of Hartly, Cindy Diaz of Camden and Heather Helmer of Hartly. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Trader Funeral Home located at 12 Lotus St., Dover. Services will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Hartly Vol. Fire Co. Ambulance in her name.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Bonnie Diane Marshall passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on July 4, 2019.Bonnie was born May 15, 1946 in New Camp, Coalwood, W.Va. to the late Howard C. and Mary Eliza (Thompson) Marshall. Bonnie was a 1964 graduate of Welch High School in Welch, W.Va. After graduation Bonnie worked for the National Cup Company until they closed, Catalog Resources and ending at Dover Downs in 2004. Bonnie was a foster parent for many years, and was always there for her foster children even after they left her care. Bonnie was also a life member of the Hartly Vol. Fire Co Ladies Aux. She enjoyed spending time with family, car shows, and frequently visiting her family home in West VirginiaIn addition to her parents Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Nellie; a nephew, Charlie; a niece, Tanya; and two foster children, JoAnn and Autumn.Bonnie is survived by her companion, John Clifford of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; a sister, Gloria Saatman (Ronald) of Hartly; a brother, Greenville Marshall (Judy) of Premier, W.Va.; her god children, Rhonda Saatman of Hartly, Cindy Diaz of Camden and Heather Helmer of Hartly. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Trader Funeral Home located at 12 Lotus St., Dover. Services will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Hartly Vol. Fire Co. Ambulance in her name.Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close