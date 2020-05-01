DOVER - Bonnie L. Blake transitioned this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Funeral service will be private.
Please visit our website at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com for the current COVID-19 guidelines as it pertains to public viewing. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed on our website as well.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 1, 2020.