Bonnie L. Blake
DOVER - Bonnie L. Blake transitioned this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904. Funeral service will be private.
Please visit our website at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com for the current COVID-19 guidelines as it pertains to public viewing. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed on our website as well.



Published in NewsZapDE on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Visitation
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
