Bonnie L. Briggs passed away at Kent General Hospital on April 9, 2019.
Through her generosity, selflessness and kindness, she always sought to make the lives of those around her better, even at her own expense.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John O. and Violet J. Voshell; and a sister, Florence Voshell.
She is survived by two sons, Brian and Ryan Briggs; one sister, Roxanna Williams; one brother, John W. Voshell; and two grandsons, Carter and Connor; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service Sunday, April 14, 2019, 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may gather at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the .
Letters of condolence may be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 12, 2019