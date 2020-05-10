Bonnie L. Merix
1958 - 2020
DOVER - Bonnie L. Merix passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home.
Bonnie was born July 3, 1958 in Wilmington to the late James Merix and Shirley Arvey Merix.
She worked many years on the water as a commercial crabber. Bonnie enjoyed the outdoors, working on the water and going to the beach. She loved to travel and even got to swim with the dolphins, she was very compassionate.
Bonnie is survived by her boyfriend, Kurt Kline; her children, Harvey Snow and his wife Lisa and Bobbie Jo Lilly; brothers, Jesse Merix and his wife Tammy and Joseph Merix and her twin sister, Connie Merix; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in NewsZapDE on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
