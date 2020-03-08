FELTON - Bonnie L. Reedy passed away on Feb. 17, 2020.
Bonnie had formerly worked as a CNA in the health care field.
Bonnie is survived by her four children: James Sullivan and his wife, Dawn, Christina Herbert and her husband, Christopher, Stacey Reedy and Angel L. Tripp and her wife, Cara; her mother, Doris E. Bewley; three sisters: Sharon Dillon, Sandy Johnson and Doris Bouman; and eight grandchildren: Mikayla, Joseph, Melissa, Gage, Aaron, Harley, Tristan and Ella Mae.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020