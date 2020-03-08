Bonnie L. Reedy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie L. Reedy.
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Obituary
Send Flowers

FELTON - Bonnie L. Reedy passed away on Feb. 17, 2020.
Bonnie had formerly worked as a CNA in the health care field.
Bonnie is survived by her four children: James Sullivan and his wife, Dawn, Christina Herbert and her husband, Christopher, Stacey Reedy and Angel L. Tripp and her wife, Cara; her mother, Doris E. Bewley; three sisters: Sharon Dillon, Sandy Johnson and Doris Bouman; and eight grandchildren: Mikayla, Joseph, Melissa, Gage, Aaron, Harley, Tristan and Ella Mae.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.