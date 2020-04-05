Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Bonnie Lou Walsh passed away March 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by loving husband, William J. Walsh and her parents, John Derrickson and Mildred Biggs (nee Mitchell) of Felton, Delaware and her brother Robert Biggs. She is survived by her sister, Patsy Albert (nee Biggs); her daughter, Rebecca L. Kane (Richard); her son, Daniel D. Walsh (Beth); and her granddaughter, Rachel Kane, who was the twinkle of her eye.

Bonnie so loved her family with every fiber of her being. Bonnie had an immense love of animals that was unprecedented. Bonnie was very special to many; she surely will be remembered fondly as a selfless and beautiful soul. Bonnie spent her life as a dedicated mother and grandmother. Bonnie loved working at Parkview RV Center and greatly enjoyed her Parkview family. Bonnie will be missed greatly by all. Heaven has gained an angel.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund or Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington, Delaware.

Condolences may be sent by visiting





