Bonnie Mae Hurd, 79
DOVER - Bonnie Mae Hurd passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, going home to be with her Lord. Bonnie was born March 31, 1941 in Dover, Delaware to James and Helen Hutchins.
Beloved wife of John Merritt Hurd Jr., sister of Kenneth Hutchins. Dearest mother of Michael J. Hurd, Scott A. Hurd & wife Kimberly Hurd. Loving grandmother of Tyler Hurd, Averie Hurd, and Blake Hurd.
Bonnie graduated from Dover High School with honors in 1958. At a young age, she was employed by AT&T and worked for many years until she left to work for Dover Credit Union until she retired.
In her earlier years, Bonnie enjoyed camping with family and friends. She was known for her radiant smile and kindness towards others. She loved to dance and would often use the entire dance floor with husband, John. Her later years were a bit calmer and she enjoyed the warm air, chirping of birds, and passing of boats while residing at Port Delmarva, Delaware. She loved and cherished her three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will be live casted on Torbert Funeral Chapel's Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/torbertfuneralchapels
