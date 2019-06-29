Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Rae Steele died suddenly & unexpectedly on June 25, 2019. Mrs. Steele was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Dover. She graduated from Smyrna High School in the class of 1971.

She was married on Jan. 10, 1976 to Kenneth R. Steele.

Mrs. Steele was a dedicated partner throughout her life. Mrs. Steele was very involved with the Citizens' Hose Auxiliary since 1991 and was a Life Member and also held many offices. Mrs. Steele was very involved with all aspects of her children and grandchildren's lives.

Mrs. Steele retired from the Family Court of Delaware in 2014. Her dream was to take her family to Disney World which she completed just prior to her passing. Her wish came true as she was able to take her family to Disney World the last week of her beloved life.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Kenneth R Steele; sisters, Helen Steele of Hartly and Alice Mae (Jim) Mehaffey, of Dover; a brother, Michael (Misty) Hohman; two daughters, Catherine (Joseph) Simon of Smyrna and Victoria Steele, of Smyrna; three grandchildren, Callie Keen, Liam Keen and Riley Steele all of Smyrna; two nephews, William Clough of Hartly and Jared Hohman, of Laurel Spring, N.C.; and two nieces, Anna Schuyler of Iowa and Abi Hohman, of Laurel Spring, N.C. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Robert (Ilaria) Steele of Coatesville, Pa.; and nephews, Gregory Steele of Coatesville, Pa. and Nathan (Melissa) Steele of New Jersey; and one niece, Alissa (Shane) Griffith of Coatesville, Pa.; also many cousins and other friends.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where a service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Citizens' Hose Company Auxiliary, PO Box 97, of Smyrna, DE.

