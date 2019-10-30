Bonnita Lou Preisen departed this life quietly at home Oct. 28, 2019.
Born May 25, 1950 to the late Robert Lewis and Florence Isabel Hutson Hastings both of Greensboro, Md. She was also, preceded in death by her brother, Weston Larry Hastings of White Deer, Pa. Bonnita worked for over 45 years as a beautician in the Dover area. She spent the majority of her career managing and practicing her craft at Fairview Avenue Shoppe in Dover.
Bonnita is survived by her husband, Duane A. Preisen, Jr.; three children, Kimberly Utley, Kevin L. Pertruzzi and Robert L. Perturzzi; four grandchildren, Tyler Melvin, Mikayla E. Utley, Saray Pertruzzi, Dylan Pertruzzi; and four great-grandchildren. She will be remember by many as a devoted wife and loving mother.
Celebration of Life with refreshments will take place Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Trader's Funeral Home. Friends and Family may call the funeral home between 5-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 30, 2019