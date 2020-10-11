Boyd Franklin
Caskey, 91
FELTON - Boyd Franklin Caskey (1929-2020) passed away peacefully at his home in Felton on October 2, 2020 at the age of 91.
Boyd was born on July 17, 1929 in Wadsworth Ohio to Florence and Howard Caskey.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Caskey; his brother, A. Clark Caskey; and his 13 children, Maura Collier, Keith Caskey (Margaret), Howard (Pat) Caskey, Adele (Howard) Flamm, Paula (Dave) Rendfeld, Phyllis (Tom) Blevins, Douglas (Robin) Caskey, Terrence (Paula) Caskey, Justine (George) Stephanos, Christopher Caskey, John Caskey, Patrick (Cyndi) Caskey, and Florence David. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Myron Caskey; grandsons, Ryan and Timothy; and daughter-in-law, Beth.
Boyd retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1970 after 22 years of service. He served in Japan in World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal while serving in Vietnam. After the military, Boyd moved the family to Delaware where he worked for Corrections at the state and retired for a 2nd time in 1986.
Boyd was an avid stamp and coin collector. He also loved woodworking and most of all, cars. He was known to polish his car and sit in his garage for hours just staring at it or any of his kids' cars that were in the driveway.
Due to COVID restrictions, a walk-through viewing will be held at Bennie Smith Funeral Home on Division Street in Dover, Del., on October 14, 2020, between 8-9:30 a.m. He will then be celebrated with military honors at the Veteran's Cemetery in Bear, Del., limited to immediate family only. A small reception for family and close friends will follow at The Edge 18 at Frog Hollow Golf Course in Middletown at Noon.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional Services entrusted Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.