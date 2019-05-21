MILFORD - Brandi Shockley passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Milford Center. She was the daughter of John Phillip and Deborah Shockley.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Mikayla Shockley and Hannah Coleman.
A celebration of life service will take place at Milford Church of the Nazarene, 11 Salevan Place, Milford, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 21, 2019