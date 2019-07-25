Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Christopher Pleines. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Barratt's Chapel 6486 Bay Road Frederica , DE View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Brandon Christopher Pleines passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019.

Brandon was born on July 26, 1997 in Dover to Scott Ray Pleines and Simone Steffanie Iverson Pleines. He was a 2015 graduate of Dover High School. He worked in the kitchen at 33 West Restaurant in Dover.

Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his cats and especially his best friend John's ferrets. Brandon also enjoyed playing video games, watching movies, and going to various shooting ranges to practice shooting targets. Brandon also enjoyed the simple things in life like looking at sunsets, enjoying nature, going to the beach, and taking in stray animals.

Brandon had a beautiful and giving spirit and would do anything for anyone who asked. Brandon was kind, respectful, and his smile could brighten any room. He was loved and will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Simone Pleines of Dover; father, Scott Ray Pleines of Coure d'Alene, Idaho; siblings, younger brother, Shawn Everett Pleines of Dover; maternal grandmother, Jutta Iverson of Dover.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Barratt's Chapel, 6486 Bay Road, Frederica, DE 19946. Interment will be in church cemetery. Reception to follow at 33 West Restaurant. Anyone who knew Brandon and would like to pay their final respects is welcome to attend.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Brandon Christopher Pleines passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019.Brandon was born on July 26, 1997 in Dover to Scott Ray Pleines and Simone Steffanie Iverson Pleines. He was a 2015 graduate of Dover High School. He worked in the kitchen at 33 West Restaurant in Dover.Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his cats and especially his best friend John's ferrets. Brandon also enjoyed playing video games, watching movies, and going to various shooting ranges to practice shooting targets. Brandon also enjoyed the simple things in life like looking at sunsets, enjoying nature, going to the beach, and taking in stray animals.Brandon had a beautiful and giving spirit and would do anything for anyone who asked. Brandon was kind, respectful, and his smile could brighten any room. He was loved and will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.Brandon is survived by his mother, Simone Pleines of Dover; father, Scott Ray Pleines of Coure d'Alene, Idaho; siblings, younger brother, Shawn Everett Pleines of Dover; maternal grandmother, Jutta Iverson of Dover.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Barratt's Chapel, 6486 Bay Road, Frederica, DE 19946. Interment will be in church cemetery. Reception to follow at 33 West Restaurant. Anyone who knew Brandon and would like to pay their final respects is welcome to attend.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close