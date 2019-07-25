DOVER - Brandon Christopher Pleines passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019.
Brandon was born on July 26, 1997 in Dover to Scott Ray Pleines and Simone Steffanie Iverson Pleines. He was a 2015 graduate of Dover High School. He worked in the kitchen at 33 West Restaurant in Dover.
Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his cats and especially his best friend John's ferrets. Brandon also enjoyed playing video games, watching movies, and going to various shooting ranges to practice shooting targets. Brandon also enjoyed the simple things in life like looking at sunsets, enjoying nature, going to the beach, and taking in stray animals.
Brandon had a beautiful and giving spirit and would do anything for anyone who asked. Brandon was kind, respectful, and his smile could brighten any room. He was loved and will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Simone Pleines of Dover; father, Scott Ray Pleines of Coure d'Alene, Idaho; siblings, younger brother, Shawn Everett Pleines of Dover; maternal grandmother, Jutta Iverson of Dover.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Barratt's Chapel, 6486 Bay Road, Frederica, DE 19946. Interment will be in church cemetery. Reception to follow at 33 West Restaurant. Anyone who knew Brandon and would like to pay their final respects is welcome to attend.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 25, 2019