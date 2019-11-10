Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WYOMING - Brenda A. Klein-Vick departed this world on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Brenda was born on March 2, 1958 to Charles H. and Rosie Ford Klein. Brenda was a 1976 graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, a life member of Camden-Wyoming Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Magnolia Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and a life member of ABATE of DE. Brenda worked retail at The Wilmington Dry Goods, then began a career as a certified pharmacy technician at Edgehill Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Happy Harry's and Walgreens.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Charles H. Klein, Jr. and her beloved pet, Lacey.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Daniel C. Vick; her son, Michael C. Klein and his wife, Lacy, of Camden; stepsons James E. Seaman and his wife, Kristie, of Camden, Willis "Billy" Seaman, III and his wife, Sara, of Camden, and Danny Vick and his wife, Andrea, of Hartly. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ethan Klein and Kelsey Klein, Tyler Seaman and Courtney Seaman, Elizabeth "Libby" Foxwell and her husband, Clarence, Hunter Seaman, Cooper Seaman, Logan Seaman and Rhett Seaman, Evelyn Vick and John Palmer. Brenda was awaiting the arrival of her first great grandchild in Feb. of 2020. She is also survived by her sisters, Charlene Bethea of Archdale, N.C. and Deborah Klein of Smyrna;, her nieces, Jennifer Vance of Ocean Pines, Md., Heather Kurtz of Tobaccoville, N.C., Janelle Jarrett of Thomasville, N.C. and Ashley Klein of Smyrna; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and her four legged children, Coal, Tucker and Hyper.

Final care for Brenda has been entrusted to Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE, where a viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, where friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.

Letters of condolences can be sent via





