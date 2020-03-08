DOVER - Brenda Chrosniak, (maiden name Denk) passed away on Feb 21, 2020.
She grew up in a suburb outside of Cleveland, Ohio. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force, which sent her to Dover, where she met her husband and raised a family. She was an avid fan of NASCAR, MMA (Herb Dean was her favorite ref), and football. As a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, she was able to see them win in 2019 live, in Baltimore. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, humor, and loving life. She made her mark at many jobs, including working at the Delaware State News and being a real estate agent. She was an avid animal lover, having multiple dogs and cats throughout her life. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Bill; their dog and their five cats. She is also survived by her sister, Denise Krimmel; her children, Denise and Jay; and her grandchildren, Cecelia and Jayson. The last years of her life were spent loving her family and helping raise her grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at a later point in the summer.
The family is asking for monetary donations in lieu of flowers. Any donations can be made to the Torbert Funeral Home, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 Brenda's name to help with all medical and funeral costs.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020