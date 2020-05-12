MILTON - Brenda J. (Bunting) Dietrich, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
Brenda was born in Milford, daughter of the late Roy D. and Ellen C. (Bowers) Bunting.
Brenda was proud of her chosen profession and worked as a medical transcriptionist with Beebe Healthcare for 29 years.
She was an active member of Carey's U.M. Church in Millsboro where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the United Methodist Women and MYF. Brenda enjoyed spending many summers worshiping the Lord with her family at their tent at Carey's Camp. Brenda, along with her husband Billy, had taught VBS at the camp for many years as well.
In the early years of Relay for Life, Brenda and Billy were very helpful with this event. She was also a member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
Brenda always enjoyed helping and loving others. She was a quiet soul who loved the Lord with all her heart; she especially found solace in her favorite Bible verse, Isaiah 43:2. Her family was a very important part of her life and she especially loved Sunday dinners at her parents' home where stories were shared and laughter was found.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her loving husband, George J. "Billy" Dietrich, Sr., who passed away in 2013.
She is survived by her sister, Bonnie McIlvain and her husband Bill; a brother, Gerald Townsend; two nieces, Jill K. Connor and husband Gerald; and Melody L.M. Divers and husband John, Jr.; four great nephews, Breandan and Aedan Connor, Creek and Chapel Divers; her late husband's children, George J. Dietrich, Jr., and Dawn Schoof, and their families; as well as extended family and friends.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Carey's U.M. Cemetery, Conaway Road, Millsboro, Delaware. Those wishing to attend may park across from the cemetery, remain in your cars, and tune the radio to 99.1 to be part of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Carey's Camp, 24814 Bethesda Road, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Mrs. Dale Dunning's ministry, Jusst Sooup, 18483 Cool Spring Road, Milton, DE 19968.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Please feel free to sign the electronic register or share condolences to the family online at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.