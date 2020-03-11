Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda M. Hurd. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Brenda M. Hurd passed away at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born in Milford on May 17, 1947 to Willard and Rose Marie (nee Carroll) Potter.

Brenda graduated from Milford High School in 1965. One week after graduation, she accepted a job with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles as a Data Entry Operator. She worked until her first child was born. Over the years, Brenda also worked at J.P. Court #7, Central Data Processing, and with the Department of Corrections in Smyrna. She loved working for the State of Delaware. She also worked for Burris Foods in Harrington as a Secretary, and in Office Administration for Genesis Milford Center. Brenda retired in 1997, and began taking care of her mother. She was a member of Avenue United Methodist Church.

She was preceded by her husband, Ronald Wayne Hurd, Sr. in 2013.

Brenda is survived by her two sons, Ronald Wayne Hurd, Jr. and his wife, Amanda, and Robert Hurd and his wife, Marissa; and six grandchildren, Ethan, Faith, Emma, Payton, Riley and Cameron.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Milford Community Pantry, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.





