SMYRNA - Brian E. Hinkle, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2020.
Brian was born February 11, 1993 in Newark to Brian Sr. and Gail Hinkle (Heinold). He spent his childhood playing sports, going to the beach with his family, and hanging with his cousin and friend, Megan. He has always had a love for the outdoors and spent most of his time hunting, fishing, and crabbing with his dad and friends. Brian attended Smyrna High School, and immediately after began serving in the Army National Guard, where he became certified as a diesel mechanic. Brian was mechanically inclined and became skilled in a variety of trades including construction, electric work, masonry, and commercial crabbing. However, of all the skills he acquired, working on the water was his true passion.
Brian had an infectious laugh that would bring a smile to the room. He had a kind and giving spirit and had the ability to engage and forge a relationship with anyone he encountered. He was a loving son, supportive brother, and caring friend. In keeping with Brian's generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it.
Brian is survived by his parents, Brian and Gail Hinkle of Smyrna; sister and brother-in-law, Lauren and Chris Clay of Smyrna; maternal grandparents, Kay and Ed Heinold of Townsend; paternal grandmother, Joann Cornett of Townsend, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and his Labrador Retriever, Buck.
Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bob Cornett of Townsend.
Friends and family are welcome to attend Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a viewing at Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna. Services will begin at 12 p.m.
A live webcast of the services can be viewed by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.