Brian R. Coleman
Brian R. Coleman, 56
DOVER - Brian R. Coleman passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Kent General Hospital with his wife and son by his side.
Brian was born September 30, 1963 in El Paso, Texas to Benny Coleman and Nancy (Zeigler) Coleman.
Upon graduation from high school, he served in the United States Air Force as a Ground Radio Communications Specialist and an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist (C-5). Brian worked 30 years as an Electronic Technician for Kraft Foods. He loved muscle cars, drag racing, and his diesel truck. He loved to tinker, taking things apart and rebuilding them. Recently retired, Brian spent his time walking his dogs, listening to music, watching movies, and traveling. He loved taking the RV to lakefront campgrounds in Tennessee, going swimming, and pontoon boat rides.
Brian is survived by his loving parents, Bennie and Nancy Coleman of Kingsport, Tenn.; his wife, Eve (May) Coleman of Dover; his son, Joshua Coleman; step daughter, Tiffany May; his brother, David Coleman and family; grandchildren, Joshua, Angela, and Johnathan Coleman; step grandchildren, Victoria Evins and Lennon May; as well as his beloved dogs, Angus and Dex.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
