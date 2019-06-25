Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cranston Funeral Home 300 North Shipley Street Seaford , DE 19973 (302)-629-9237 Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Brooke Emily Willin earned full use of her wings on June 19, 2019 while at AI Dupont Hospital.

She was born on July 6th in Milford.

She Graduated in 2013 from Delaware School for the Deaf. She was employed by Chimes of Millsboro and Fedcap of Dover.

She will always be remembered for her love of hospitals, doctor visits and especially her "green" ice cream.

She is survived by her parents, Angie and Brian Willin. Her brother Josh (Ciara) and Kylie, Layla, Amelia and Landon. Her grandparents, Carlton and Jody Jones and Debi Thomas. Many special cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joan Willin, Walter Willin Jr. and R. Richard Thomas. Memorial Services were held at Bethel Worship Center, 26648 Sussex Hwy., Seaford on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. where friends and family paid respects from 5-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford, DE 19973 for funeral expenses, Ronald McDonald House or AI Dupont Hospital.

