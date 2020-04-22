Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brooklyn Le Bailey. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Brooklyn Le Bailey left us too early on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Brooklyn loved her family and three dogs with all her heart. She was a beautiful soul, beloved daughter and loving sister. She loved spending time with her family, playing with her sisters and cousins, holidays, beach days, fishing, hunting, being silly, making tik-toks, and shopping. Her bright smile and beautiful brown eyes would light up every room.

Brooklyn was a 7th grade honor student at Georgetown Middle School where she played volleyball. Brooklyn was an active member of the Cypress Hearts and Hands 4H Club. She enjoyed giving back to her community, summer camps, archery and the DE State Fair. She has left behind many heartbroken friends, teachers and counselors.

Brooklyn was a friend to all who knew her. She believed there was good in everyone, and will always be remembered for her kind, loving and nurturing heart.

Brooklyn was preceded in death by her father, Bryan Bailey; grandmother, Gaetana Chester; and one uncle, John Chester.

Brooklyn leaves behind her mother, Jamie Craddock; step-father, Daniel Donaway; two sisters, Bryanna Bailey (Auston Cooper) and Kate Donaway; paternal and maternal grandparents, Kim Revelle, Ronnie Bailey, James and Sandy Chester; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





