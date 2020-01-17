Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Visitation 11:00 AM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - Bruce "RATT" Bunting went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends. Bruce was born in Milford, son of the late Chester and Hattie Bunting. Bruce retired from Baltimore Aircoil Co. in Milford after 25 years of service.

Bruce loved camping, fishing, and music. Music was always an important part of his life. He was the lead singer of a band "The Ides" that recorded a "One Hit Wonder" in the 60's. His music career ended when he was drafted into the Army in 1969, where he served three years in Germany. He was also known as a great storyteller. He loved to spin a tall tale that made people believe it could be true.

Bruce was a proud member of "The 10th Street Boys" and later, "Hat's Boys & Girls" of Milford. He was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will truly be missed.

Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, C. Wayne Bunting.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 32 years, Barbara Cagle Bunting; two sons, Chris Bunting of Seaford and Eric Bunting of Philadelphia, Pa.; one daughter, Cathy Schreiber and son-in-law, Yale Schreiber of Milford; and two grandchildren, Cassandra (Jitterbug) and Nicholas (Snoop Dog) Schreiber. He also leaves behind his spoiled dog, Gypsy.

Memorial services will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford with visitation for family and friends starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

The family suggests memorial gifts in Bruce's name be sent to either: "Compassionate Care Hospice", c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or the "Bayhealth Cancer Foundation", c/o Bayhealth Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford, DE 19963.





