Bruce Hayward Moffitt passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Bruce was born on January 21, 1942 in Dover, Delaware to the late Samuel and Hazel (Silcox) Moffitt.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Milton Moffitt.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Anne, who was his high school sweetheart; his children, Michael and Michele; his granddaughters, Chelsea and Sydney Botsch; his sister-in-law, Linda Davis and her husband Ray; and his nephew, Steve Minner, his wife Christina, and their daughter Madeline.
Bruce retired from General Foods after 35 years of service. He was also a lifetime member of the Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company.
Outside of work, Bruce loved to spend time in Leipsic, his hometown. There, you could find him crabbing, fishing with his best friend Frank McGinnis, or sitting at his reserved seat at Sambo's Tavern.
At home, Bruce loved watching live harness racing. He and his wife Ellen Anne owned horses trained by Ronnie Millman. During the day, he spent lots of time by the pool with his granddaughters, of whom he was so proud. No matter where he was at home, his dog Chloe was not far behind.
Bruce will be greatly missed by all. At his request, there will be no services.
