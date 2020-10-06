1/1
Bruce Hayward Moffitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Hayward
Moffitt, 78
Bruce Hayward Moffitt passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Bruce was born on January 21, 1942 in Dover, Delaware to the late Samuel and Hazel (Silcox) Moffitt.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Milton Moffitt.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Anne, who was his high school sweetheart; his children, Michael and Michele; his granddaughters, Chelsea and Sydney Botsch; his sister-in-law, Linda Davis and her husband Ray; and his nephew, Steve Minner, his wife Christina, and their daughter Madeline.
Bruce retired from General Foods after 35 years of service. He was also a lifetime member of the Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company.
Outside of work, Bruce loved to spend time in Leipsic, his hometown. There, you could find him crabbing, fishing with his best friend Frank McGinnis, or sitting at his reserved seat at Sambo's Tavern.
At home, Bruce loved watching live harness racing. He and his wife Ellen Anne owned horses trained by Ronnie Millman. During the day, he spent lots of time by the pool with his granddaughters, of whom he was so proud. No matter where he was at home, his dog Chloe was not far behind.
Bruce will be greatly missed by all. At his request, there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved