MILFORD - Bruce Lee Pfeiffer passed away peacefully at the Bayhealth Hospital in Milford.Mr. Pfeiffer graduated from Milford High School in 1969, where he wrestled and took 3rd in State. He was a welder by trade and an avid cat lover. He also loved original Indian artifacts and collecting arrowheads. He was a very kind and loving person with a big heart.Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Hall Pfeiffer; his father, George M. Pfeiffer; his mother, Mary Willey; and his brother, George Pfeiffer, Jr.He is survived by his son, Corey James Pfeiffer; siblings, Larry (Linda) Pfeiffer, Cindy Swain, and Ruth Ann Pfeiffer; grandchildren, Eli and Fallon Pfeiffer; many nieces, nephews and friends.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 am. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.