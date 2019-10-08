MILFORD - Bruce Lee Pfeiffer passed away peacefully at the Bayhealth Hospital in Milford.
Mr. Pfeiffer graduated from Milford High School in 1969, where he wrestled and took 3rd in State. He was a welder by trade and an avid cat lover. He also loved original Indian artifacts and collecting arrowheads. He was a very kind and loving person with a big heart.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Hall Pfeiffer; his father, George M. Pfeiffer; his mother, Mary Willey; and his brother, George Pfeiffer, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Corey James Pfeiffer; siblings, Larry (Linda) Pfeiffer, Cindy Swain, and Ruth Ann Pfeiffer; grandchildren, Eli and Fallon Pfeiffer; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 11 am. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 8, 2019