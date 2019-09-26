Dover, Del. - Bruce Lorenzo Waterman II "Trigger" born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on October 1, 1960; departed this life on September 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Service of celebration will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Service, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Masonic service at 11:30 a.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICE
www.ewsmithfs.com
302-52-4662
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019