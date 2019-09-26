Bruce Lorenzo "Trigger" Waterman II (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Lorenzo "Trigger" Waterman II.
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Service
518 S. Bay Road
Dover, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Service
518 S. Bay Road
Dover, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Service
518 S. Bay Road
Dover, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dover, Del. - Bruce Lorenzo Waterman II "Trigger" born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on October 1, 1960; departed this life on September 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Service of celebration will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Service, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Masonic service at 11:30 a.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICE
www.ewsmithfs.com
302-52-4662
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.