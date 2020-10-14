Bruce Marshall, 59
DOVER - Bruce Marshall passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
A public walk through viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 717 W. Division St., Dover, Del. Service will be private with live stream.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Mary J. Marshall Memorial Scholarship Endowment at Delaware State University. Memorial gifts may be made online at desu.edu/giving/give-now
. For assistance, call 302-857-6055.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.