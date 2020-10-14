1/1
Bruce Marshall
Bruce Marshall, 59
DOVER - Bruce Marshall passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
A public walk through viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 717 W. Division St., Dover, Del. Service will be private with live stream.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Mary J. Marshall Memorial Scholarship Endowment at Delaware State University. Memorial gifts may be made online at desu.edu/giving/give-now. For assistance, call 302-857-6055.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
