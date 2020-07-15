Bruce Pierce, 65
DOVER - Bruce Pierce passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Mr. Pierce was born August 31, 1954 in Kane, Pennsylvania to the late Dorothy Faye and Richard O. Pierce.
He attended college at the University of Maryland and was in the United States Army for 20 years as an E8. Mr. Pierce worked as a substitute teacher for 8 years.
He is survived by his son, Alexander Richard Pierce of Dover; brothers, Ronald Lee of Dover and James Reynolds of Cleveland, Ohio.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com