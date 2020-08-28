1/1
Bruce R. Webb
Bruce R. Webb, 71
HOUSTON - Bruce R. Webb passed away August 25, 2020 at Genesis, Milford Center. Bruce was born in Winchendon, Massachusetts to George R. Webb and Jane E. Matthews Webb of Orange, Massachusetts.
Bruce moved to Towne Point in Dover, Del. in 1964. He graduated from Dover High School in 1968. Bruce joined the Navy after High School. He worked for A&P, Super Fresh for 42 years.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Barry Webb.
Bruce was a people person and liked to be right in the middle of everything. He was witty, fun-loving, and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and loyal friend.
Bruce leaves behind his wife of 43 plus years, (Mary) Betty Webb; his son, Jason Webb; his sister, Lynn Webb and her spouse Kelley of South Bridge, Massachusetts; many dear friends and family.
Honoring Bruce's wishes, he is to be cremated. Private burial at a later date.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5955
1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
