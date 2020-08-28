Bruce R. Webb, 71
HOUSTON - Bruce R. Webb passed away August 25, 2020 at Genesis, Milford Center. Bruce was born in Winchendon, Massachusetts to George R. Webb and Jane E. Matthews Webb of Orange, Massachusetts.
Bruce moved to Towne Point in Dover, Del. in 1964. He graduated from Dover High School in 1968. Bruce joined the Navy after High School. He worked for A&P, Super Fresh for 42 years.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Barry Webb.
Bruce was a people person and liked to be right in the middle of everything. He was witty, fun-loving, and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and loyal friend.
Bruce leaves behind his wife of 43 plus years, (Mary) Betty Webb; his son, Jason Webb; his sister, Lynn Webb and her spouse Kelley of South Bridge, Massachusetts; many dear friends and family.
Honoring Bruce's wishes, he is to be cremated. Private burial at a later date.
