Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002

DOVER - Bruce William Price, Ph.D. passed away on Oct. 14, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Dr. Price taught philosophy at Delaware State University for 34 years, assuming the department chairmanship immediately following graduate school. He earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University in New York and his doctorate from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. During his tenure, he wrote and published articles in philosophy journals.

His wide ranging interests included gardening, music (rock, jazz, bluegrass), astronomy, collecting rocks and minerals, jogging in earlier years and, later, walking. He enjoyed working with wood and built furniture, as well as a cabin from cedar logs he had collected. His sense of humor was ever present and unusual; he tried his hand at cartooning. He loved Vermont, and had pleasant memories of Big Sur, Calif., and Switzerland. Time spent with his family was most important.

Dr. Price is survived by his wife of 53 years, Priscilla (Hadley) Price; his son, Justin H. Price of Dover; his brother, Hugh Price of Ft. Collins, Colo.; and his stepbrother, Dr John Roediger of South Portland, Maine. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa.

A memorial gathering is planned for early next year.

