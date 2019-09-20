Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Memorial service 2:00 PM Dover 7th Day Adventist Church 647 Wyoming Ave. Dover , DE View Map Visitation Following Services the Little Creek Fire Hall Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Bubba Joe Cox passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. Bubba was born on Oct. 23, 1973.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Cox Jr.; his grandfather, Joseph A. Cox Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Bennett and Judith Johnson.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Cox (Angel); and grandmother, Gertrude Cox.

He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. He was an avid Nascar fan. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. & Jr. He was also a big fan of country and rock music. He worked in the carpentry field most of his life. He had a heart of gold and was always quick to lend a hand. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. He was known for his witty sense of humor even with the nurses at the hospital.

Bubba is survived by his daughters, Ariel "Gertie" and Zoey "Chum" Cox; one son, Bubba "Boy" Joe Cox Jr.; and stepsons all of Dover; his sisters, Amy Fraizer (Kenneth) of Little Creek, Chrissy Hamby (Rick) of Townsend, Liz Cox of Little Creek and Amber Cox of Magnolia; two brothers, Joe and Billy Joe Cox both of Dover; his best friend for over 30 years, Donnie Lowe; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 22, 2019 at Dover 7th Day Adventist Church on 647 Wyoming Ave., Dover, DE 19904 at 2 p.m. with repass to follow at the Little Creek Fire Hall.

In lieu of flowers we asked for donations to a trust fund that is to be set up for his children in c/o of Amy Fraizer or Sharon Cox.

