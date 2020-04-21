Burnell D. Thompson born in Baltimore, Md., to Robert Thompson and Johnnie Martin, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was the most loving and caring person and always dressed sharp. She was the bell of the ball and would give the shirt off her back if she could. Burnell was loved by family and friends and never afraid to meet new people or to speak her mind.
Burnell leaves behind, her mother; three nephews, Shawn Thompson, Daquan Todd and Dezmond Jackson; brother, Craig Thompson; niece, Deshawna Bordley; brother-in-law, Robert Bordley; and a host of friends.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 21, 2020