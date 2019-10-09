NEWARK - C. Crosby Herrick passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Born in Wilmington on Oct. 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Clarence Crosby and Helen (Short) Herrick. After graduating from P.S. DuPont High School, he attended University of Delaware where he earned his associates degree in chemistry. In 1953, Crosby was employed by DuPont as a lab administrator until his retirement in 1986. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Dot, moved to Cambridge, Md. where they enjoyed living for the next 13 years.
A devout Christian throughout his life, he was a longtime member of Ogletown Baptist Church and was a former member of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, Md. and Bethel Baptist Church in Wilmington, De., where he served as a deacon.
Crosby enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, gardening and maintaining his immaculate lawn. A talented craftsman, he took great pride in his woodworking projects.
In addition to his parents, Crosby was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Herrick; and his son, Chris A. Herrick. He is survived by his son, Dr. Wayne C. Herrick (Christine); daughter, Robin Rainier (Larry); daughter-in-law, Michele Hernandez; grandchildren, April Blondin (Dave), Lyndsay Austin (Dean), Bradford Herrick (Berit), Allison Josey (Kyle), Dean Herrick, Mia Herrick, Amanda Rainier, Charles Rainier (Allison), and Angela Rainier; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Ogletown Baptist Church, 316 Red Mill Road, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 West Ridge Road, Linwood, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ogletown Baptist Church at the address above.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 9, 2019