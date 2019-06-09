Washington, D.C. - C. Wayne Callaway, M.D. died on May 11, 2019 in his home in Washington, D.C.
Born on May 28, 1941 in Easton, Md., he was the son of the late Charles Herschel and Anna S. Callaway of Magnolia, Del.
Wayne graduated from Caesar Rodney High School with the class of 1959 where he received "Athlete of the Year" both his junior and senior year.
He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1963 where he was president of his senior class. He was later selected for the "Alumni Wall of Fame, University of Delaware in 1992.
Wayne received his medical training at Northwestern University, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, and Harvard University. He was board certified in Internal Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism. He held academic appointments at Harvard Medical School, Mayo Medical School, and George Washington University as a visiting professor. After numerous years at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., he opened a private practice in Washington, D.C.
Wayne was listed in "Who's Who in America", Who's Who in the World, and "The Best Doctors in America".
He appeared on the McNeil-Lehrer Newshour, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and other nationally syndicated news and talk programs.
Wayne was in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War.
He had a great love for music of all types and at various times in his life played the piano, trumpet, and cello.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Jackie Chalkley Callaway of Washington, D.C.; his son, Dr. David Callaway and his wife, Dr. Jenny Callaway of Charlotte, N.C.; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Grace and Lilianna Elise Callaway of Charlotte, N.C.; his brother, Kenneth Callaway and his wife Shirley, of Milford, Del.; and his sister, June Allen and her husband Jeff, of Wyoming, Del.
There will be a private "Celebration of Life" in Washington, D.C. on June 22, 2019.
In place of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 9, 2019