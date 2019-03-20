Calvin M. Price

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
  •  
    - JOHN HELM

Calvin M. Price passed away on March 16, 2019 peacefully at his residence with his family at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be sent to St. Jude's Children's Reseach Hospital. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Funeral Home
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.