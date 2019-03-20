Calvin M. Price passed away on March 16, 2019 peacefully at his residence with his family at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be sent to St. Jude's Children's Reseach Hospital. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 20, 2019