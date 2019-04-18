Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Russell "Prune" Brittingham. View Sign

Little Rock, Arkansas - It is with great sadness that Prune passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019 after a short illness.

He lived and worked in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born and raised in Milford and was very well known and loved by all. Prune was very funny, outgoing and would give you the shirt off his back. If you were from Milford, YOU KNEW PRUNE! He worked most of his life in the paving business.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sonny; and his mother, Sylvia.

He is survived by his sister, Sandi; brother, Tom and wife Celia; brother, Jerry and wife Karen; sister, Carole; and sister, Lori and husband Craig; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He will be truly missed.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ellendale VFW.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Doggone Happy Animal Rescue, 1328 Gallo Rd., Harrington, DE 19952.





